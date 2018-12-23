Falcons Punter Matt Bosher Absolutely Lights Up Panthers’ Kenjon Barner

The Atlanta Falcons may be out of the playoff picture, but you’d never guess by Matt Bosher’s massive hit on a kickoff return.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Falcons and Carolina Panthers, Bosher punted a beauty to Kenjon Barner. He made it to the 35-yard-line before he was met by Bosher tossing him into the air then onto the ground.

Take a look:

Leveled.

Maybe Bosher is the answer Atlanta has been looking for in regards to its defensive woes this season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images