Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Respond To Twitter’s Vague Tweet With Excellent Humble Brag

by on Sat, Dec 22, 2018 at 1:59PM

The Boston Red Sox are raising humble bragging to an art form.

Since winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox have made a habit of reminding everyone — and we mean everyone — that they are the kings of Major League Baseball. And that trend continued Saturday After Twitter’s official Twitter account (yeah) tweeted “guess what.”

Check out this response:

Simple, yet effective.

Speaking of vague tweeting, Jason Varitek’s wife set Twitter ablaze Thursday night with a frustratingly cryptic tweet about the Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

