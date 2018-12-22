Red Sox Respond To Twitter’s Vague Tweet With Excellent Humble Brag

The Boston Red Sox are raising humble bragging to an art form.

Since winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox have made a habit of reminding everyone — and we mean everyone — that they are the kings of Major League Baseball. And that trend continued Saturday After Twitter’s official Twitter account (yeah) tweeted “guess what.”

Check out this response:

We won the World Series? https://t.co/zSnnaYKaHy — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 22, 2018

Simple, yet effective.

Speaking of vague tweeting, Jason Varitek’s wife set Twitter ablaze Thursday night with a frustratingly cryptic tweet about the Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images