Army Vs. Houston Live Stream: Watch Armed Forces Bowl Online

The first week of bowl games is in the books and now the real fun begins.
There will be a number of fun matchups Saturday with a showdown in the Armed Forces Bowl between the Army Black Knights and Houston Cougars being chief among them.
Army capped off its regular season by beating rival Navy to secure the third 10-win season in school history. Houston was one of the most electric offenses in the country before quarterback D’Eriq King went down with an injury. The Black Knights’ triple-option attack will present problems for a Houston defense that defense that is without star Ed Oliver who is sitting out while he prepares for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Here’s how to watch Army vs. Houston online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
