Saints Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online

The Saints have a chance to claim football’s best record Monday night.
New Orleans will roll into Bank of America Stadium for a tilt with the Carolina Panthers to close out Week 15. Entering the contest, the Saints own an 11-2 record, and a win would make them the first team in the league to hit the 12-win mark.
The 6-7 Panthers, meanwhile, are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
Here’s how to watch Saints vs. Panthers online:
When: Monday, Dec. 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images
