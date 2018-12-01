Should Capitals’ Tom Wilson Have Been Suspended For This Nasty Hit?

Tom Wilson reportedly will not be suspended for his hit on Brett Seney — but should he be?

The Washington Capitals forward received a game misconduct Friday night for a blindside hit on New Jersey Devils winger Brett Seney. It was yet another ugly moment for a player who already has a reputation for being one of the NHL’s dirtiest.

But the NHL has opted not to discipline Wilson, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Saturday.

WSH has been told there will be no @NHLPlayerSafety hearing for Tom Wilson’s hit last night. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 1, 2018

At first glance, Wilson’s hit — which briefly knocked Seney out of the game — appeared dirty and uncalled for. But repeated viewings suggest the contact was more incidental than malicious.

Take a look for yourself:

Tom Wilson has been ejected for a hit to Brett Seney. Right call? Judge for yourself. Stream #CapsDevils live: https://t.co/Wn6LWyeTGx pic.twitter.com/COAetFl1l1 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 1, 2018

The Capitals strongly defended Wilson after the team’s 6-3 victory, and head coach Todd Reirden led the charge.

"This guy's doing everything he can to play the right way…" Todd Reirden went off after the game when asked about the Tom Wilson ejection. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TNXX8sdRZN — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 1, 2018

Wilson understandably has taken criticism for the hit on Seney. When you cross the line as often as he does, you lose the benefit of the doubt in most situations.

But in this particular instance, it looks like the NHL got it right.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images