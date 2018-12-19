Skip Bayless Defends Tom Brady’s Questionable 2019 Pro Bowl Selection

Tom Brady hasn’t been that great this season. Neither has Aaron Rodgers. Yet both quarterbacks were named Tuesday to the 2019 Pro Bowl, raising the eyebrows of several NFL pundits, especially since Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck didn’t make the cut despite having a terrific campaign.

So, whose selection was more surprising: Rodgers’ or Brady’s?

That’s the question Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” and Bayless unsurprisingly defended Brady, laying out several reasons why he believes the New England Patriots quarterback is far more deserving of a Pro Bowl nod than his Green Bay Packers counterpart.

"Tom Brady much more deserves to be in [the Pro Bowl] than Aaron Rodgers. Brady deserves to be in more than Andrew Luck. … How many Pro Bowlers did Tom Brady have on his offense this year? He had a big 0."@RealSkipBayless on Brady's degree of difficulty pic.twitter.com/tVlWilJ2Vc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 19, 2018

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers are the other quarterbacks named to the AFC roster, while Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams join Rodgers on the NFC side.

Neither Brady nor Rodgers has been bad this season. But it feels like their selections are based more on what they’ve done in the past rather than what they’ve accomplished in 2018.

