Washington State Vs. Iowa State Live Stream: Watch Alamo Bowl Online

Will No. 13 Washington State or No. 24 Iowa State finish their season on a high note?
The Cougars and Cyclones each surpassed expectations in 2018, and will meet in San Antonio in the 2018 Alamo Bowl to conclude the campaign.
Washington State (10-2) was on track to play for a Pac-12 championship before losing to rival Washington during the final week of the regular season. Iowa State (8-4), meanwhile, opened the season 0-2 before winning eight of its final 10 games to finish in third place in the Big 12.
The Alamo Bowl has been a high-scoring affair in recent years and there’s no reason to think these two teams won’t be lighting up the scoreboard Friday night.
Here’s how you can watch Washington State vs. Iowa State online:
When: Friday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images
