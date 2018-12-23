Watch Adam McQuaid Absolutely Manhandle Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri

Saturday night delivered an exciting highlight for Boston Bruins fans, and it didn’t even involve the Black and Gold.

Adam McQuaid, who never hesitated to drop the gloves throughout his nine-year stint with the Bruins, showed off his physical prowess during the New York Rangers’ tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

McQuaid’s latest victim was none other than Nazem Kadri, who’s quickly become a nemesis in Boston. After the Maple Leafs forward got a little too physical with Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev, McQuaid delivered a pair of cross checks before tossing Kadri with ease.

Adam McQuaid just ragdolls Nazim Kadri after the Leafs' forward takes a shot at Alexandar Georgiev! #NYR pic.twitter.com/VrI3BVgaES — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) December 23, 2018

Well, they don’t call him Darth Quaider for nothing.

Unfortunately for McQuaid and the Rangers, the Leafs ended up claiming a 5-3 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports