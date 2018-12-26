Watch Kyrie Irving Highlights From Celtics’ Christmas Win Over Sixers

If you’re a Boston Celtics fan, chances are you were in front of your TV last night watching Kyrie Irving go off in an overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, there’s also a chance you were distracted by the festiveness of Christmas and were unable to see Uncle Drew’s 40-point performance in its entirety.

Well, fear not, because House of Highlights put together a nifty highlight package of Irving’s huge game. So sit back, grab some morning eggnog and watch the Celtics star carve up the Sixers for a couple minutes.

What an animal.

Irving, a notorious Thanksgiving hater, clearly was in the holiday spirit Tuesday night. In fact, the Celtics star credited the good-ole Noel for helping take his game to another level in front of the TD Garden crowd.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images