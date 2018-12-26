Thanksgiving-Hater Kyrie Irving Apparently Is Big Fan Of Christmas

We don’t want to bash Kyrie Irving for loving Christmas and spending time with his family.

… But we’re going to do it anyway.

About a month ago, Irving said some not-so-pleasant things about Thanksgiving. Specifically, the Boston Celtics guard said “f–k Thanksgiving.” Regardless of how you feel about the origins of kill-turkey-then-eat-it-or-buy-turkey-then-eat-it day, it was an aggressive takedown of a fairly popular family-oriented holiday.

Furthermore, it begged the question: How does Irving feel about Christmas?

Well, funny you (or us) should ask.

Irving took the TD Garden floor Tuesday night and delivered an epic, 40-point performance in Boston’s overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. And after leading his team to a Christmas Day victory, Irving revealed that holiday spirit might have played a role in how well he played.

Check this out:

Kyrie's 40-point Christmas Day performance was for his family 🙌 (📍 @MyStraightTalk) pic.twitter.com/apY15ealGI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2018

Weird!

Ultimately, you probably can boil this down to wins and losses. The Celtics lost to the Dallas Mavericks the day before Thanksgiving, and beat the Sixers on Christmas. So, it makes sense Irving’s mood was a tad inconsistent.

Or, you know, maybe Thanksgiving really is a bit overrated.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images