Watch Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy Return Fumble For Touchdown Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — Everything is going the New England Patriots’ way Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Needing a win to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs, the Patriots jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead on the rival New York Jets and Kyle Van Noy made sure the second half was more of the same for New England.

With the ball on the Patriots’ 49-yard line, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold dropped back to pass and tried to scramble up in the pocket to buy himself time. Defensive tackle Adam Butler was able to strip the ball from behind, though, and Van Noy picked up the ball and rumbled all the way to paydirt for his second score of the season.

SCOOP & SCORE! @KVN_03 visits the end zone for the second time this season#NYJvsNE | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/Nt5XbrXehS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 30, 2018

It wasn’t all good feelings on the drive for the Pats, though, as safety Devin McCourty exited the game with a head injury and is questionable to return.

