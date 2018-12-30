Tom Brady Reaches Another Passing Milestone In Patriots’ Win Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady once again has put his name in the record books.

During the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots’ 38-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, Brady completed the 6,000 pass of his career.

With the completion, which came to wide receiver Chris Hogan, Brady joined Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning in the 6,000-completion club.

¡Anótenle un nuevo récord a Tom Brady!

Esta es la manera en la que el QB de los @Patriots llegó a los 6,000 pases completos.

Cuarto jugador en alcanzar ésta cifra, solamente Drew Brees, Brett Favre y Peyton Manning están arriba de él 😎🔝#NFLMX #GoPats pic.twitter.com/ieVcEqNxwN — NFL México (@nflmx) December 30, 2018

For the game, Brady went 24-33 for 250 yards and four touchdowns. His fourth touchdown pass, a 5-yard strike to Julian Edelman, was the 29th four-touchdown game for the 41-year-old quarterback, which ranks third all-time.

With the win, the Patriots will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images