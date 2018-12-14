Why Phil Simms Believes Patriots Will Beat Steelers In Week 15 Game

Both the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to get back in the win column Sunday.

The Patriots are coming off an epic last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, while the Steelers enter the Week 15 showdown losers of three straight.

Aside from getting back on track, major playoff implications will be at stake at Heinz Field. For the Steelers, a fourth consecutive loss would seriously put their postseason aspirations in jeopardy. And if you ask former NFL quarterback Phil Simms, Pittsburgh won’t be able to right the ship against New England.

“The (Steelers’) heartbreak is gonna continue,” Simms said Tuesday on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “I think they’re gonna lose this game. I always try to figure out what are the Patriots gonna do on the offensive side. I think this is gonna be one of those weeks where they’re gonna spread ’em out and they’re gonna throw a lot of short passes and get in that rhythm. They did it a little against Miami last week, it worked great. I expect to see it again.”

History also is on the Patriots’ side, as they’re 11-3 against the Steelers in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era and have won each of the last five games between the two teams. And if Pittsburgh can’t buck this trend Sunday, it very well could end up watching the playoffs from the couch.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports