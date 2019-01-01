Why Skip Bayless Believes 2018 Is Tom Brady’s ‘Greatest Achievement’

If you ask some people, Tom Brady had a subpar 2018 season and finally started to show signs of decline at age 41.

But if you ask Skip Bayless, the New England Patriots quarterback, who posted similar numbers to his MVP season of a year ago, achieved his greatest feat in 2018 by lifting a below-average Patriots team to the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Considering Brady has won five Super Bowl titles, you might be scratching your head right now, so here’s Bayless’ full explanation as seen on Monday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

"This is easily the worst team that Bill Belichick has ever provided for Tom Brady — defensively, receiver corp-wise. It's the worst supporting cast Brady has ever had in his 19 seasons." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/NDYmq3hQwQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 31, 2018

This undoubtedly is one of Bill Belichick’s least talented teams in recent memory. Other than the 11 games New England got out of Josh Gordon, Brady and the Patriots’ offense has had to rely on a seemingly broken down Rob Gronkowski, a 32-year-old Julian Edelman, James White and rookie running back Sony Michel.

To Bayless’ point, had the Patriots been able to stop the Miami Dolphins from pulling off the 69-yard, multi-lateral touchdown that gave Miami a 34-33 win in Week 14, New England would have finished the season at 12-4 and secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would have been surprising feat given the talent, or lack thereof, this Patriots team has.

Brady finished the regular season by throwing for four touchdown passes in a 38-3 stomping of the New York Jets in Week 17, and now the Patriots will rest for a week and see who their opponent will be in the AFC Divisional Round. While his 2018 season was solid, we can’t say it’s his most impressive feat. But if Brady can somehow lead this Patriots team to the Super Bowl, we certainly think it might qualify as his “greatest achievement.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports