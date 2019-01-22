2019 Baseball Hall Of Fame Inductees: Mariano Rivera First Ever Unanimous Selection

Mariano Rivera got his call to the Hall on Tuesday, and he did it in historic fashion.

The longtime New York Yankees closer became the first ever unanimous selection into the Baseball Hall of Fame, earning 100 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot.

Rivera was one of four inductees Tuesday night, with Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez also getting nods. Harold Baines and Lee Smith also will be inducted with the four this summer, as they were the selections by the “Today’s Game Committee,” which was announced last month.

Here’s the Hall of Fame’s video welcoming the six players.

All six will be inducted in Cooperstown, NY on Sunday, July 21.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Clark/USA TODAY Sports Images