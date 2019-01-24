Bill Belichick Explains Emotional Moment With Tom Brady After AFC Title Win

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick certainly appeared to put any reported rifts behind them Sunday night.

After the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to Super Bowl LIII, Brady and Belichick shared an emotional moment at midfield.

NESN.com’s own Marc DiBenedetto captured Brady and Belichick hugging and exchanging “love yous” after the Patriots won the AFC Championship Game. (There is also some cursing, so be warned.)

Belichick was asked about this moment, and the emotion after the game in general, Thursday in his first news conference of the week.

“I think when you go through a whole year with other people and you’re doing and experiencing the same thing, which we are, we’re all trying to win games and contribute and help the team,” Belichick said. “Then you form a bond with individuals and collectively as a group. So, we achieved a very successful moment the other night. I think everybody felt it.”

The Patriots, and especially Brady, did seem especially emotional after Sunday’s win over the Chiefs. Most teams would kill to finish 11-5 atop their division, but this was an unusually trying year for the Patriots.

Brady and Belichick both joined the Patriots in 2000. They’re about to experience their ninth Super Bowl together. Belichick also coached in three Super Bowls prior to 2000.

