Boston College Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald Shares Beanpot Memories

The annual Beanpot Tournament is on the horizon, and Boston College senior Casey Fitzgerald took time to reflect on his past experiences in the tournament.

And for the North Reading, Mass., native, the tournament is a little extra special.

Fitzgerald — who first watched the tournament at eight-years-old — and his Boston College teammates will be one of four teams vying for the chance to get their school’s name on the trophy once again. The Eagles won the Beanpot back in 2016, defeating Boston University 1-0 in overtime.

Fitzgerald’s brother, Ryan, helped the Eagles hoist the trophy that year. Now, Casey has his sights on helping the team win the Beanpot once again — three years later.

The Beanpot semifinals will take place Monday, Feb. 4, with the Eagles taking on Harvard in the first game of the tournament.

