Celtics’ Aron Baynes Ready To Return From Injury Wednesday Vs. Raptors

Missing Aron Baynes’ presence soon might be a thing of the past for Boston Celtics fans.

The Celtics center is expected to return from a nearly month-long injury absence Wednesday night when Boston takes on the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. Celtics coach Brad Stevens revealed Baynes’ imminent return Wednesday afternoon during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” show, according to CBS Boston.

Baynes has been out since Dec. 19, when he broke his hand in the first quarter of Boston’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. He’s averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14 minutes per game, but the Celtics will value his presence on defense much more than his modest numbers suggest.

The Celtics have gone 7-6 in the 13 games Baynes has missed.

The Celtics also are likely to welcome back Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart to their lineup. Irving and Smart missed Monday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets due to a quad injury and illness, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images