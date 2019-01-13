Chargers Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional Round Game Online

Arguably no other game in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is more evenly matched than the tilt that will go down in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday.

The second-seeded New England Patriots — playing their first game of the postseason — will host the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Chargers had a better regular-season record than the Patriots, but were unable to win the AFC West. They fought off a late comeback by the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round, advancing by earning the 23-17 victory at M&T Bank Stadium.

New England, meanwhile, is hoping to put a less than stellar (by its standards) regular season in the past and reach its eighth straight AFC Championship.

Here’s how to watch Chargers vs. Patriots:

Start Time: Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images