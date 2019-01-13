Aqib Talib Drops Ruthless F-Bomb On Live TV After Rams’ Win Over Cowboys

Aqib Talib is a national treasure.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback was fired up Saturday night after his team’s NFC Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys. During FOX Sports’ postgame interview with Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Talib interrupted and dropped one seriously hardly F-bomb.

“He ain’t taking no f—ing soul out here,” Talib said.

Aqib Talib is VERY excited about the Rams win. @AqibTalib21 had something to say during @JaredGoff16's interview with @The_ChrisMyers. pic.twitter.com/2G1LQXdrSz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2019

(You can click here to watch uncensored version.)

Talib was referencing comments made earlier in the week by Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, who said he wanted to take Goff’s “soul.”

DeMarcus Lawrence was asked for his impression of Jared Goff today. His take was typical Tank 🔥🔥🔥#cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/1ONoHIAlHJ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 10, 2019

Talib obviously got the last laugh on that one, and thank goodness for that.

The Rams now must wait to see who they’ll face next weekend in the NFC Championship Game. If the New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, then L.A. will hit the road to face the Saints. The Rams will host the Eagles should Nick Foles and Co. pull off the upset.

