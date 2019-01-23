Chris Long Rips CBS For Rejecting Pro-Medical Marijuana Super Bowl Ad

The NFL still isn’t ready to embrace medicinal marijuana, and neither is CBS.

And Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long has a problem with that.

CBS recently rejected a proposed Super Bowl commercial that called for the legalization of medical marijuana, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The ad was prepared by Acreage Holdings, a multi-state cannabis organization backed by former United States House of Representatives speaker John Boehner.

Now, it’s easy to see why CBS and the NFL wouldn’t want to a run pro-cannabis ad. The league regularly faces criticism for its strict marijuana policy, which exists alongside its perceived leniency toward prescription painkillers.

Regardless of how you feel about cannabis, the NFL or any of this stuff, it’s hard to not notice the blatant hypocrisy in CBS’ decision.

Allow Long to explain:

Keep pumping the booze ads, guys. You’re doing great! https://t.co/BpCzBRBjjP — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2019

That’s all that really needs to be said.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will square off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. And although the Big Game broadcast won’t feature any pro-pot spots, there still should be plenty of humorous ads for fans to enjoy.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images