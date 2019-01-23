Colin Cowherd Explains Why Tom Brady Won’t Retire After Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady said he intends to play next season, and Colin Cowherd has no doubt the New England Patriots quarterback will follow through on that plan.

Brady hasn’t given any indication he’s considering retiring after this season, but he’s 41 years old with really nothing left to prove. His football future thus remains a topic of discussion, especially now that New England will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Cowherd just can’t imagine Brady hanging up his cleats, though, regardless of whether the Patriots win or lose Feb. 3. Because as Cowherd explained Wednesday on FS1, the modern NFL actually perfectly fits Brady’s style, setting the QB up for even more success moving forward despite his age.

"Win or lose the Super Bowl, Tom Brady isn't retiring." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/OgbTQpePKM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 23, 2019

The Patriots have been to four Super Bowls in five years, including three straight. They’ve been to nine Super Bowls overall with Brady at the helm, winning five ahead of this season’s clash with LA.

If Brady retired in two weeks, no one would blame him, especially if the Patriots beat the Rams and he had a chance to go out a winner. But it also should surprise no one that Brady has expressed a desire to return in 2019.

Brady already is the greatest quarterback of all time. The likelihood of continued success means he could elevate his legacy to unreachable heights.

