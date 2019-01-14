Donte Stallworth Reveals What Bill Belichick Said After Super Bowl XLII Loss Vs. Giants

The story of the 2007 New England Patriots didn’t come with a storybook ending, unless you’re a fan of the New York Giants that is.

The 18-0 Patriots arrived at Super Bowl XLII looking to become the first team to go 19-0 in NFL history. Of course, you know the story. The Giants’ defense made life hard for Tom Brady all day long, and Eli Manning’s miracle pass to David Tyree extended a drive that culminated in a game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress.

Bill Belichick is known for his focus on winning and losing as a team, but wide receiver Donte Stallworth revealed Monday on Twitter that the Patriots head coach took the blame for the loss in the locker room after the game.

BB didn’t blame anyone but himself after we lost Super Bowl XLII — one of the biggest upsets in sports history. In the locker room, he said something like: I didn’t do a good enough job coaching. I’m sorry I let you guys down. https://t.co/L8UwAOsDUG — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 14, 2019

We’re sure Belichick’s postmortem on that memorable season had a bit more substance, but Stallworth does give some valuable insight into the type of leader Belichick is when things don’t go right.

Of course, the good days have far outnumbered the bad during Belichick’s tenure with New England. Belichick (and Brady) once again have the Patriots one game away from the Super Bowl, as the Pats will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday with a trip to Suoer Bowl LIII on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images