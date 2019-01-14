Tom Brady’s Postgame Instagram Draws Rave Reviews From Famous People

Garth Brooks may still have friends in low places, but Tom Brady sure doesn’t.

The New England Patriots quarterback looked like his usual self Sunday afternoon as his team dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional-round matchup at Gillette Stadium. And after the game, Brady took to Instagram to thank Patriots fans for their roles in an undefeated season at home, and to also look ahead to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“945 am this morning – Today was the only one that mattered. Thank you Pats Nation/Foxboro for a fun 2018 season at home! We are on to K.C. #LFG

“P.s. Still here.”

Now, the comments sections in Brady’s Instagram posts always are star-studded. The star power in his post Sunday night was particularly impressive, though.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Still here. And that’s exactly why, brotha (insert fist bump emoji)”.

Neymar: “Legend.”

Lindsey Vonn: “Congrats TB (insert flex emoji).”

Kasper Schmeichel (pro soccer player): “(Two bless-up emojis and a goat emoji)”

Justin Thomas (pro golfer): “LFG!”

Tony Raines (reality TV star): “Get some rest…Drew wants to see you in Atlanta”

Matt Steffanina (YouTube star): “I’m a Steelers fan. hated the Patriots for the last decade. But you’ve earned my respect. Go Pats (insert raised fist emoji).”

Carlos Gonzalez (Colorado Rockies player): “(Goat emoji).”

Terrelle Pryor (NFL player): “Goat.”

Sergio Dipp (ESPN reporter): “(Insert six ring emojis).”

Pawtucket Red Sox: “Let’s go!! (insert three goat emojis).”

Trust us when we say there were many more stars who showed their love for TB12.

And while Brady surely appreciates the support, he seems more interested in fueling off hate instead of love these days.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images