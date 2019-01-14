Kyrie Irving Injury: Star Out Of Celtics Vs. Nets; Here’s Return Timetable

Kyrie Irving must instill his latest message into his teammates from afar.

The Boston Celtics point guard will miss Monday night’s game at the Brooklyn Nets due to a bruised right quadriceps, the team announced in a statement. However, he’s expected to be healthy enough to play Wednesday night when the Toronto Raptors visit TD Garden.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Kyrie Irving (right quad contusion) confirms that he will not play tonight, but will be back for Wednesday’s matchup with Toronto. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2019

Terry Rozier is expected to start at point guard in Irving’s absence.

We’re unsure exactly how and when Irving suffered the quad injury. He played throughout the Celtics’ most recent game, a 105-103 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night., and didn’t publicize any injury problem afterward.

However, he did call out his younger teammates after the game for not playing hard enough over 48 minutes.

Like fans, he’ll be interested to see whether his words will galvanize the Celtics after back-to-back losses. A third consecutive setback on Monday would sour Boston’s mood ahead of a visit by the Raptors, whose 33-12 record is the best in the NBA at this point in the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images