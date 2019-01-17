Dustin Pedroia Injury: Dave Dombrowski, Alex Cora Share Latest On Red Sox 2B

The Boston Red Sox (obviously) did just fine without Dustin Pedroia last season, but getting the second baseman back likely will provide a nice jolt.

Pedroia played in just three games during 2018 due to cartilage restoration surgery in his knee on Oct. 2017 and ensuing inflammation from the procedure. He underwent another operation during the end of the 2018 campaign, but is making every attempt to be ready for Opening Day so he can be an on-field contributor for the Sox in 2019.

Prior to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Dinner at the Hotel Commonwealth in Boston on Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters the latest on the 35-year-old.

“If you listen to him, he’s doing great,” Dombrowski said, via Boston Sports Journal. “He sent me a text the other night (with video) of him running and said don’t worry, he’ll be ready. He’s started to run. But I don’t really know. He’s doing well from his perspective. He’s on pace. But only time will tell. I can’t really give that answer at this point.

“It’s a step-by-step process,” Dombrowski added. “The anticipation is that he’s going to be ready for the season. But I also don’t think we expect Dustin to play 150 games anymore. And I think part of the key is going to be, how does the knee hold up from playing the game of baseball. So, when will that time come? There will be a buildup and a lot will depend on once we start playing more games and he gets more exposure.”

Cora echoed Dombrowski’s sentiments.

“He’s in a good mood,” Cora said, via MassLive. “He’s doing his progression. I just want him to be patient. I think that’s the most important thing. And in his case, we know it’s very difficult. But it’s been a good offseason for him, from everything he says. So hopefully when he gets there in spring training, he’s a go and we can see him bouncing back.”

The Sox skipper did express uncertainty on if/how much Pedroia would be able to play in spring training.

“I know there’s a chance he’ll be there and he’s going to play and he’s going to bounce back,” Cora said. “I think sometimes we create expectations, especially me personally last year. I thought he was going to be a big part of what we were trying to accomplish. I believe in him. … If he’s ready to play, he’ll lead off (Opening Day). I’m looking forward to it. But I don’t want to get too high on this. I’m going to give him his space like I think we did last year when he went to Arizona. But when he calls me, I’m there for him.”

When healthy, Pedroia has remained a productive player for the Red Sox. But given the time he’s been away and rehabbing, the team has plenty of reason to take things slow — especially with viable backup options like Brock Holt, Tzu-Wei Lin and Eduardo Nunez

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports