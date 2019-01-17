Kevin Love Details Lebron James’ Reaction To Kyrie Irving’s Phone Call

You can add LeBron James to the list of people who never expected Kyrie Irving to call his former teammate, not to catch up, but to apologize for his attitude while the two were teammates in Cleveland.

Irving admitted he called James after the Boston Celtics’ last-second loss to the Orlando Magic because he now understood what it takes to be a leader of a team with young players. Irving was just 22 years old when he and James were part of the Cavaliers, and the now-26-year-old noted he “wasn’t seeing the big picture.”

But how did James feel about receiving the phone call?

Kevin Love, another former teammate of James, just so happened to be with the 34-year-old. The two were out to dinner in the Los Angeles area when James’ phone rang.

“LeBron looked down at his phone and he showed us,” Love told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “He was like, ‘I wonder what he wants?’”

Vardon noted James returned the call “in private,” and didn’t disclose exactly what the conversation entailed. James probably was shocked to see Irving’s name pop up on his phone, considering how his departure from the Cavs unfolded. But nonetheless, he appreciated the gesture.

“A source close to James declined to share what was said on the call,” Vardon wrote, “but said LeBron was very appreciative that Irving called him. If their relationship was frayed, which the manner of their breakup in Cleveland says that it was, then some repairs are obviously underway.”

James admitted it was the “beginning of the end” once Irving was traded to the Celtics, while the guard reportedly had issues playing alongside James.

While the two may have patched some things up, they will be all business come Feb. 7 when the C’s play host to the Lakers at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images