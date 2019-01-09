Here’s When One MLB Insider Predicts Bryce Harper Will Make Free-Agent Decision

Although we’re just over one month from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, baseball’s two biggest free agents remain unsigned.

And while many expect Manny Machado to make his decision relatively soon, we may have to wait a little longer for Bryce Harper.

The latest rumors hint at Harper possibly remaining with the Washington Nationals, but the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other teams reportedly vying for his services. But MLB Network’s Jon Morosi predicts Harper may find himself in a situation similar to J.D. Martinez last year, where he doesn’t sign until February.

Here’s Morosi’s reasoning during an MLB Network Radio appearance.

Bringing in a player like Harper understandably has some pretty substantial on-field benefits, but with that comes major financial implications, especially with the type of deal he likely will fetch. Because of that, signing Harper never was going to be a zippy process.

But in due course, Harper will make his decision. We just have to be patient.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports