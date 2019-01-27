Is Tom Brady Retiring After Super Bowl LIII? ‘Zero’ Chance, Claims QB

For New England Patriots fans with their guards up, thinking Tom Brady could retire after Super Bowl LIII, the quarterback provided some assurance Sunday.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington asked Brady if there’s any chance next Sunday’s game will be his last. Brady said, “Zero” while bringing his fingers together into a circle to illustrate his point.

A sampling from our @ESPN interview with Tom Brady, including his explanation into why there is a “zero” percent chance he’ll retire after this game no matter the outcome. pic.twitter.com/HpLQbLH7Yn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 27, 2019

Brady reiterated he wants to play until he’s 45 years old.

Brady has one year left on his contract with the Patriots. He’ll be 42 years old next season and had a slightly down year statistically.

However, the Patriots still went 11-5 and advanced to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. Brady delivered three consecutive vintage performances, beating the New York Jets in Week 17, the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images