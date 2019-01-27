Watch This Awesome Video Of Patriots’ Plane Taking Off For Atlanta

The New England Patriots officially have left for Atlanta.

The Patriots on Sunday enjoyed a memorable send-off rally as thousands of fans cheered them on at Gillette Stadium. And just hours later, the AFC champions departed T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, bound for Super Bowl LIII.

Check out this awesome clip of the “AirKraft” taking to the skies:

We don’t care if you love the Patriots, hate them or whatever. Those planes are just plain awesome.

As for what went on inside the walls of the “AirKraft,” your guess is as good as hours, but we doubt any of the “Harry Potter” films were used for the in-flight movie. And, well, Daniel Radcliffe has no one else to blame but himself for that.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images