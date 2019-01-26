Jared Goff Says He Won’t Be Star-Struck Vs. Tom Brady In Super Bowl LIII

There has been a lot of hype leading up to Super Bowl LIII that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and coach Sean McVay resemble the next Tom Brady-Bill Belichick tandem set to take the NFL by storm.

Brady and Belichick, of course, have led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances over a historic 18-year run.

Goff, who grew up in the Bay Area just like Brady, was 7 years old when Brady played in his first Super Bowl, against the then St. Louis Rams. When the Rams and Patriots kick off in Atlanta on Feb. 3, Brady and Goff will represent the biggest age gap between starting quarterbacks in the big game with 17 years between the two.

The Rams’ third-year quarterback, now 24, says he will not be star-struck by the Patriots’ 41-year-old legend.

‘‘It’s a guy that you’ve looked up to for so long,’’ Goff said Thursday via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. ‘‘Now I get a chance to play in one with him. We do respect him, but I’m going to go out there and do my best and be the best I can be, and hopefully come out with a win.’’

When asked if it would be a little surreal going up against the league’s most notorious dynasty in the Super Bowl, Goff replied: “No. I’ve played these guys before.”

Goff impressed in his third season, leading the Rams to an NFC West title and helped LA punch its Super Bowl ticket after leading the team back from a 13-point deficit against the Saints in New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

He matched up against the Patriots in his third career start in Foxboro in 2016, throwing two interceptions as the Pats took a 26-10 victory.

Goff has come a long way since then, but it’s going to take one of his best efforts for the Rams to top Brady and the Patriots in Atlanta.

