Warriors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Saturday night may be one of the Boston Celtics’ latest home games of the season, but there’s little chance of this one putting anybody to sleep.

The C’s, winners of their last five games, will welcome the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden in the first matchup of two this season between the NBA heavyweights.

Both teams mostly are healthy, with the Celtics getting Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) and Al Horford (rest) back after both missed Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ex-Celtic Jonas Jerebko (birth of child) and Damian Jones (pectoral) will be out for the Warriors.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Celtics online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

