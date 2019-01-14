JuJu Smith-Schuster Doesn’t Want Steelers To Trade Antonio Brown

Even with all the drama surrounding Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s still at least one player who wants to see the wide receiver back with the team next season.

Rumors have been rampant surrounding Brown, who didn’t play in the Steelers’ season finale victory, about possible beef with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how the team is listening to trade offers. Brown even removed Pittsburgh from his Twitter bio, for what it’s worth.

But if you ask JuJu Smith-Schuster, he doesn’t want to see No. 84 traded away.

“No, I don’t want AB traded,” Smith-Schuster replied to a fan question on his YouTube channel, as transcribed by theScore. “He makes me better. He makes the team better. He’s awesome. He’s a great dude.

“For myself, I learn a lot from him – just playing with him,” he added. “If I want to increase my game to be the best, I gotta compete against him. So, I do not want him traded.”

While team president Art Rooney II made it clear the Steelers won’t release Brown, he did note it was difficult envisioning him with the team come the 2019 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images