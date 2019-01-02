Kyrie Irving Injury: Celtics Guard Out Vs. Timberwolves With Eye Issue

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden with right eye irritation.

Irving scratched his eye in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 120-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He was chasing a rebound when Spurs guard Marco Belinelli swiped at the ball and caught him.

Irving, who hit the floor in pain, returned to Monday’s game but later wore sunglasses while speaking with reporters.

“He smacked the (crap) out of me,” Irving said.

It’s unclear whether Irving’s eye issue will force him to miss any time beyond Wednesday’s contest. Boston’s clash with Minnesota marks the first of four straight home games for the C’s, who return to action Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

