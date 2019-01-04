LeBron James Injury: Lakers Issue Update On Star’s Recovery Timetable

LeBron James won’t rule over an NBA court for at least several more days.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday on their website they’ll re-evaluate the superstar’s groin injury in one week. The update rules James out of the Lakers’ next three games: Friday at home against the New York Knicks and Sunday’s and Monday’s road outings against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

James strained his groin on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors, but an MRI showed no significant damage to James’ left groin. However, the Lakers are approaching his injury cautiously, as he hasn’t suffered this type of injury previously in his career.

James fueled the Lakers’ 19-14 start by averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game before his injury, but the team is 1-3 in his absence.

Next Friday can’t come quickly enough for nervous Lakers fans.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images