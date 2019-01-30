Liverpool Vs Leicester: Reds Held To Draw, Add Point To Premier League Lead

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to five points Wednesday by virtue of a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.
Sadio Mane’s precise third-minute finish put the Reds ahead at a freezing Anfield, but Harry Maguire’s equalizer in first-half stoppage time earned a draw for Claude Puel’s visitors.
Having withstood a confident start to the second half by the Foxes, Jurgen Klopp’s team spent much of the remainder on the front foot.
A winning goal was not forthcoming, but Liverpool’s advantage now stands at five points with 14 games remaining.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
