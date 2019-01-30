Liverpool Vs Leicester: Reds Held To Draw, Add Point To Premier League Lead

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to five points Wednesday by virtue of a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Sadio Mane’s precise third-minute finish put the Reds ahead at a freezing Anfield, but Harry Maguire’s equalizer in first-half stoppage time earned a draw for Claude Puel’s visitors.

Sadio Mané only needed two minutes to fire the league leaders ahead! pic.twitter.com/GfTmQElugi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 30, 2019

Harry Maguire brings Leicester level on the brink of halftime! Watch more: https://t.co/AgKvqGlEr5 pic.twitter.com/iL6I41KTGh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 30, 2019

Having withstood a confident start to the second half by the Foxes, Jurgen Klopp’s team spent much of the remainder on the front foot.

A winning goal was not forthcoming, but Liverpool’s advantage now stands at five points with 14 games remaining.

