Liverpool Vs Leicester: Reds Held To Draw, Add Point To Premier League Lead

by on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 5:27PM

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League to five points Wednesday by virtue of a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Sadio Mane’s precise third-minute finish put the Reds ahead at a freezing Anfield, but Harry Maguire’s equalizer in first-half stoppage time earned a draw for Claude Puel’s visitors.

Having withstood a confident start to the second half by the Foxes, Jurgen Klopp’s team spent much of the remainder on the front foot.

A winning goal was not forthcoming, but Liverpool’s advantage now stands at five points with 14 games remaining.

