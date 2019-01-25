MLB Rumors: J.T. Realmuto Trade Talks ‘Intensive’ Between Marlins, This Team

J.T. Realmuto shouldn’t feel too blue about a potential career move.

The Miami Marlins are in “intensive” talks with the Los Angeles Dodgers over a trade involving the All-Star catcher, USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Thursday via Twitter.

The #Dodgers now focusing on #Marlins catcher JT Realmuto, with intensive on-going talks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 24, 2019

Realmuto has improved every season of his big league career and was an All-Star for the first time in 2018. He won the National League Silver Slugger award at catcher after hitting .277 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs.

He’s thought to be one of the premier players available on Major League Baseball’s trade market this offseason, and at least six teams reportedly have inquired about trading for him in recent months. However, the Marlins’ high asking price — a top prospect and a player with major-league experience — has been a stumbling block in negotiations so far.

Also involved in the Realmuto trade talks is catching prospect Keibert Ruiz, MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources. The 20-year-old hit .268 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs last season in Double-A and is thought to be nearing readiness for the major leagues. Chad Wallach and Realmuto are the only catchers currently on Miami’s 40-man roster.

