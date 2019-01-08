MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Should Expect Contract Offer In This Range

Perhaps the Brinks truck won’t be visiting Manny Machado after all.

The free-agent shortstop is likely to net a contract this offseason worth between $220 million and $270 million over at most seven years, the Daily News’ Wallace Matthews reported Monday, citing sources within the New York Yankees’ organization. These figures are well short of the $300 million-plus over 10 years many have reported in recent months, reflecting teams’ reluctance to commit record-setting resources to one player in 2019.

The Yankees might decline to meet Machado’s demands if they are close to the upper end of the reported range, according to Matthews. Nevertheless, they remain firmly in the hunt for his services, especially if his wife, Yainee, has as much influence over his looming career move as Matthews suggests.

The Chicago White Sox reportedly made a formal contract offer (of unspecified length and value) to Machado last week, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees soon might follow with overtures of their own.

When Machado sits down to weigh the contract offers, he might feel a sense of disappointment over his unmet free-agency expectations.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images