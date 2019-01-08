Julian Edelman Shares Epic ‘Beat LA’ Hype Video For Patriots-Chargers

It might not seem like it, but Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots technically is another installment in the Boston-L.A. rivalry.

Sure, the Chargers still feel like they’re from San Diego, but whatever.

Julian Edelman, for one, is looking at Sunday’s playoff game as a classic matchup of East vs. West. The Patriots receiver shared a hype video Tuesday morning that features footage from showdowns between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings and, most recently, the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Check this out:

If that doesn’t get New England sports fans ready for Sunday’s game, nothing will.

The Patriots and Chargers will square off at Gillette Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images