MLB Rumors: Yankees Trade Sonny Gray To Reds In Three-Team Deal

A busy Major League Baseball offseason for the New York Yankees just got busier.

Plenty of rumors have surrounded Sonny Gray and it looked as if the pitcher was getting shipped out of the Bronx to Cincinnati on Saturday. But a third team now has emerged with the Reds and Yankees, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Sonny Gray deal may turn out to be a three-way trade, league sources tell ESPN. Seattle is sending center field prospect Josh Stowers to the Yankees, sources said, and Shed Long is expected to go to the Mariners. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 21, 2019

Shed Long to the Mariners and Josh Stowers to the Yankees is done, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 21, 2019

Saturday’s report noted the Yankees would acquire Shed Long and New York would need to find a spot on its 40-man roster. But the club won’t need to do that with Josh Stowers.

Stowers was taken in the second round last year so is not someone the #Yankees have to protect on the 40-man roster. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 21, 2019

Gray had been expected to be traded from New York after the right-hander struggled last season. He made 41 appearances (34 starts) in pinstripes and posted a 15-16 record with a 4.90 ERA. He may be a good fit for the Reds, though, as Cincinnati is hopeful to turn in something better than 2018’s 67-95 season.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images