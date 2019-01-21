How Patriots’ Offensive Line Dealt With Hostile AFC Title Game Environment

FOXBORO — Arrowhead Stadium was jumping Sunday night as the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs duked it out in the AFC Championship Game.

It was so loud in the stadium that it occasionally was difficult for players to communicate on the field.

Even with the boisterous crowd, New England’s offensive line was able to stay disciplined and didn’t commit a penalty or allow a sack throughout the night.

Patriots center David Andrews talked about the stellar play of the offensive line Monday afternoon.

“It’s just a testament to the work that was put in all week – guys in our room, the whole team, with Tom (Brady), everybody,” Andrews said. “There was a lot of hard work, frustrating in practice at times with the music and all that stuff going on, but that was a realistic feel for what it was like. It was hard to communicate. Guys were locked in and disciplined all day and we do that pretty good.”

The raucous environment in Kansas City on Sunday is sure to be a preview for what’s in store for the Pats when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl III.

