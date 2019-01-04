MLB Rumors: These Two Teams Lead Pack In Bryce Harper Sweepstakes

Most believed Bryce Harper would have a bevy of suitors on the open market.

While that might have been the case out of the gate, it appears the field vying for the superstar’s services has been narrowed down to two.

According to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, a pair of National League East clubs are looking like the frontrunners to acquire Harper in free agency.

phillies are in process of setting up a face to face meeting with bryce harper, as @JSalisburyNBCS 1st reported. rival nats are obviously interested in retaining harper. chisox seem like a long shot for harper at moment, but mystery team(s) always possible. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2019

It seems as though the Philadelphia Phillies are hellbent on reeling in one of the two crowned jewels on the open market: Harper or Manny Machado. Machado reportedly is the Phillies’ preference, but there’s a chance the New York Yankees could rain on their parade.

The Washington Nationals reportedly have made a fair share of effort to bring back their homegrown star. After allegedly offering an initial deal of $300 million over 10 years, the Nats reportedly pitched Harper “much more” than $300 million. As such, you can get a good idea of the type of money Harper is looking for in free agency.

So regardless of who Harper ends up signing with, there’s no doubt he’ll be seeing a whole lot of dollar signs.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports