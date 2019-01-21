NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Sought Out Patrick Mahomes After AFC Title Game

The Kansas City Chiefs fell one game short of reaching Super Bowl LIII, but it was to no fault of their young quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes’ first season as the Chiefs’ starting signal-caller came to an end Sunday night with a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, who led the NFL with 50 touchdown passes during the regular season, rose to the occasion in just his second career postseason game, completing 16 of 31 passes for 295 yards with three touchdowns. After the Patriots scored a go-ahead touchdown with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes helped orchestrate a four-play, 48-yard drive that allowed the Chiefs to kick a game-tying field goal and send the game to sudden death.

While Tom Brady did his fair share of rejoicing after earning his ninth trip to the Super Bowl, the Patriots quarterback reportedly made a point to meet with his counterpart after the matchup.

Tom Brady just quietly approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room — and asked if he could see Patrick Mahomes. Brady was escorted into a room where he spoke briefly with him. A very clear display of respect from one incredible quarterback to another. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2019

Game recognizes game.

While Sunday’s loss undoubtedly will sting for a bit, Mahomes can take solace in the fact that he has quite the career ahead of him, one that just might include a record-breaking contract in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports