NHL All-Star Game 2019 Live Stream: Watch Skills Competition Online

The NHL’s All-Star Game skills competition consists of six events with the winner of each taking home a $25,000 prize.

The events include fastest skater, premier passer, save streak, puck control, hardest shot and accuracy shooting, which Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak will compete in Friday night.

This will be the second time the San Jose Sharks host the All-Star festivities. The Sharks hosted All-Star weekend back in 1997 at San Jose Arena and will now be hosting the events at SAP Center.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images