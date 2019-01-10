NHL Odds: Bruins Betting Favorites In Home Tilt Vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins will be looking to extend their longest winning streak of the season to six games on Thursday night when they host the Washington Capitals as -145 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston remained undefeated in 2019 by posting a 4-0 victory over Minnesota on Monday, and has surrendered two or fewer goals in four of five outings ahead of Thursday night’s Capitals vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

Monday’s victory over the visiting Wild as -180 chalk also continued the Bruins’ impressive play on home ice this season. Boston has skated to victory in five of six home contests, and currently sits second to the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning with 16 home victories.

The Bruins have won three straight at home as they prepare to close out a four-game homestand against Washington, which sits atop the Metropolitan Division standings. Overall, the team has compiled a 11-4-0 record over its past 15 outings to climb into sole possession of third place in the Atlantic Division, just two points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite their recent consistent play and steady climb up the standings, the Bruins hit the midway point of the season still lagging on the NHL futures. Boston is deadlocked with the Washington Capitals at +900 odds to win the Eastern Conference and at +1800 on the Stanley Cup odds, back of the +1100 odds they sported on opening night.

With the recent return to action of Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, and Zdeno Chara after being sidelined by injuries, the Bruins now look to the second half of the season with their lineup largely intact for the first time this year.

And the Bruins will need all the help they can get if they are to end a 13-game losing streak against the Capitals that dates back to the start of the 2014-15 NHL season. The club was embarrassed in a 7-0 opening-night loss in Washington as a -105 bet at online betting sites, and has been shutout four times and averaged just 1.46 goals per game during its swoon against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Capitals arrive in Boston pegged as +125 underdogs, but have also played steady hockey of late. Washington is coming off a 5-3 win over Philadelphia as -200 home chalk, and has won 11 of 15 games. However, they have scored just six total goals while falling to defeat in two of their past three road outings.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images