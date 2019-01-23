Pat Patriot Gets Booed By Fans, Leveled By Jets’ Jamal Adams At Pro Bowl Practice

The New England Patriots won’t take part in the Pro Bowl, but their mascot kindly made an appearance on his team’s behalf in Orlando for some of the week’s festivities.

It appears his presence was not welcomed.

Pat the Patriot, revered around New England, first was thunderously booed by the fans in attendance at Wednesday’s Pro Bowl practice. Then, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams sent the crowd into a frenzy by stopping his autograph signing so he could go and lay out the mascot.

Take a look.

Fans at #ProBowl practice were booing the Patriots' mascot all day. This is the moment @TheAdamsEra became The People's Champ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dRKvnoBaFI — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2019

To be fair, that is the first time the Jets have been successful against the Patriots in north of three years — which predates Adams’ time with the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images