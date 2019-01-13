Patriots Feature Tom Brady, Mookie Betts, Bill Russell In Pregame Hype Post

The Los Angeles Chargers really still are the San Diego Chargers, but that hasn’t stopped the New England Patriots from hyping up Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game as the latest installment in the Boston-L.A. rivalry.

It started when Julian Edelman shared a “Beat L.A.” hype video earlier in the week, and it continued Sunday morning when the Patriots shared a hype post of their own.

Check this out:

How ’bout Mookie Betts sharing a graphic with Tom Brady and Bill Russell?

New England also tweeted this video shortly before kickoff:

Now, nothing against the Patriots’ social media team, but their work doesn’t hold a candle to what Edelman offered Sunday morning. Nor does it compare to the star-studded video Brady shared Saturday.

Whoever is in charge of thermostats at Gillette Stadium definitely deserves some props, though.

