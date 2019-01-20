Patriots’ Julian Edelman Reacts To High Praise From Tom Brady

Those who thought Julian Edelman was over the hill were forced to eat a full plate of crow last Sunday.

The 32-year-old receiver, who caught some flak for drops and occasional struggles in the regular season, shined bright in the New England Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Edelman hauled in nine catches for 151 yards to help the Patriots advance to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

Not only did Edelman’s big day force a tweaking to the NFL record books, it also prompted exceptionally high praise from Tom Brady. After the win over the Chargers, New England’s quarterback noted Edelman is “as mentally and physically tough as anyone who’s ever played for the Patriots.”

During a recent sit-down interview with Patriots team reporter Megan O’Brien, Edelman reacted to Brady’s kind words. While the veteran wideout, of course, is appreciative, he’s not losing sight of the end goal.

“I mean, it’s awesome because he’s the guy that leads us,” Edelman said. “You look to him — he’s been here the longest, he’s seen the most. But it’s also, hey, now you gotta do it again. Gotta keep on doing it. So it’s kind of like having a short memory. It’s like ‘Hey buddy, I love you. Thank you’ and he’s the same way.”

Brady also lauded Edelman for seemingly always elevating his game when the lights are at their brightest. The Patriots certainly will need No. 11 to be at his best Sunday if they hope to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports