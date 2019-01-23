Patriots Share Inside Look At Locker Room Celebration After AFC Championship

By now you know the New England Patriots are headed to their third straight Super Bowl, and along the way you’ve probably seen some highlights of their celebration after winning the AFC Championship.

But the team on Tuesday shared their inside look at the locker room celebration after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, and it’s really something else.

Whether it’s Bill Belichick embracing players as they walk into the locker room, or Brian Hoyer screaming in jubilation at Matthew Slater for winning the overtime coin toss, there’s no shortage of awesome footage. And to cap it off, there’s a chunk of Belichick’s speech to the players once things settled down a bit.

(You can watch the video here)

Yeah, there sure was plenty to be excited about.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images