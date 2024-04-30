Joe Milton III, who the New England Patriots selected with a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, isn’t exactly a replica of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Milton is a physical specimen with very rare arm talent. It’s been said Milton can throw the football 97 yards, though it’s more common he throws an off-target fastball than a perfectly-placed back-shoulder. That’s why he was available with pick No. 197, after all.

Purdy, standing at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, conversely has been praised for his accuracy on short to intermediate throws and perfectly fit the situation in San Francisco.

Nevertheless, Milton revealed Purdy was among the quarterbacks he watched closely during the pre-draft process. And after watching Purdy, the Tennessee product picked up on a specific area of improvement for himself.

“Brock Purdy is good with his feet, so every step he takes, he is going somewhere,” Milton said Saturday evening after he was drafted by the Patriots. “I tried to implement that into my game, just because you don’t want to make false movements, so that’s something I worked over in the pre-draft process with (quarterbacks coach) Jordan Palmer.

“I am just at it every day and I was just trying to make sure that I maintain that process of eliminating steps and making sure that every step I take, I’m going somewhere.”

Milton should have plenty of time to continue honing in on his footwork and other skills. He admitted he was surprised to be drafted by the Patriots after New England selected Drake Maye third overall.

The 24-year-old likely will start the summer behind both veteran Jacoby Brissett and Maye on the quarterback depth chart.